Russian Defense Ministry's airline on the verge of bankruptcy - media
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian airline "Kosmos", which belongs to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, is on the verge of bankruptcy. The company has suspended its operator's certificate, has one aircraft and a lawsuit from the tax authorities.
The "Cosmos" airline, which belongs to the structure of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, has faced serious financial difficulties and is on the verge of bankruptcy. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.
Details
It is noted that the carrier, which was previously part of "Roscosmos", officially applied to Rosaviatsia with a request to suspend its operator's certificate.
Currently, the company has only one aircraft left, and the number of employees has decreased almost fivefold.
The main shareholder stopped financing the carrier, and the tax inspectorate has already initiated a lawsuit to declare the company bankrupt. Informed sources ... doubt the prospects of saving the airline, despite the available approvals and competencies
The media specify that, according to Rosaviatsia, the operator's certificate of the "Cosmos" airline was suspended on February 20 at its own initiative.
"According to federal aviation rules, the company has 270 days to restore the document, but this requires avoiding the introduction of external management," Russian media write.
Let us remind you
In early March, the Russian Aerospace Forces launched a Soyuz rocket with a spacecraft designed for defense purposes. The spacecraft was launched from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome, located in the Arkhangelsk region in northern Russia.
