Unexpected resignation: Putin fires head of luxury space borisov

Yuri Borisov, CEO of ROSKOSMOS, has been dismissed by a decree issued by Putin. He was replaced by Dmitry Bakanov, who previously served as Deputy Minister of Transport.

This is reported by the Russian media, UNN reports.

Borisov has been in charge of Roscosmos since July 2022, replacing Dmitry Rogozin, who had been heading the state corporation for four years. The decision to change the leadership came as a surprise to most Roscosmos employees, who learned about it only on Thursday morning.

According to a source familiar with the situation, Borisov's resignation took place very quickly, in fact, overnight. Among the possible reasons for the personnel changes are problems with the implementation of the National Space Center project in Moscow, which is being built on the territory of the Khrunichev State Research and Production Center.

The cost of construction is constantly growing, which changes the distribution of territories and raises the issue of further costs for the operation of the facility.

The rotation is carried out, the corporation needs to develop dynamically, so there is a rotation - Putin's press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, said at a briefing.

