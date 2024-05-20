Russian Defense Ministry reports night attack on two regions: what is known

The Russian Ministry of Defense claims that on the night of May 20, the Kursk and Belgorod regions of Russia were attacked. The ministry says that 7 UAVs were allegedly shot down. UNN reports this with reference to the Russian Defense Ministry in Telegram.

Details

The Russian Defense Ministry claims that air defense systems allegedly destroyed and intercepted 7 Ukrainian UAVs. Of which 5 were over the territory of the Belgorod region, 2 - over the territory of the Kursk region.

Addendum

On Monday, May 20, a powerful explosion occurred in the temporarily occupied Luhansk. A column of smoke was visible over the city.