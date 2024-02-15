Russian court arrests actor Alexei Panin in absentia for "justifying terrorism"

In Russia, a Moscow court has arrested actor Alexei Panin in absentia in a case of calls for terrorism, UNN reports, citing the Russian media.

Details

In early May 2023, a criminal case was opened against Alexei Panin for justifying terrorism because of a post about the explosion on the Crimean Bridge. At the end of the month, the Russian Interior Ministry put the actor on the wanted list.

In August, Russian media outlets cited a law enforcement source as saying that Alexei Panin would be checked for calls for terrorism and "discrediting" the army.