Russian comedian Musagaliev added to list of persons threatening Ukraine's national security

The Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine has added Russian comedian Azamat Musagaliev to the list of persons who pose a threat to national security. UNN reports this with reference to the ministry's order.

Based on clauses 1, 3, 4, 7 of part two of Article 126 of the Law of Ukraine "On Media", supplement the List of persons who pose a threat to national security by including the person: Musagaliev Azamat Takhirovich (Мусагалиев Азамат Тахирович), citizen of the Russian Federation - reads the order of the Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications Mykola Tochitsky.

It is reported that Musagaliev repeatedly demonstrated support for Putin, participated in his election campaigns and public events, which indicates his loyalty to the current Russian regime, and illegally visited the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region without crossing the state border of Ukraine at controlled checkpoints, which is a violation of the legally established procedure for leaving and entering Ukraine.

Currently, the list of persons posing a threat to national security contains 247 names.

