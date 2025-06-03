$41.620.09
Publications
Exclusives
Russian casino PIN-UP deprived of license to operate in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 948 views

The state agency PlayCity, instead of CRAIL, annulled the license of the PIN-UP casino. Earlier, the director of PIN-UP was arrested on suspicion of laundering Russian money.

Russian casino PIN-UP deprived of license to operate in Ukraine

The State Agency of Ukraine PlayCity, which is responsible for the implementation of state policy in the field of gambling and lotteries, instead of the Commission for Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries, has revoked the license of the Russian casino PIN-UP to operate in Ukraine. This is reported by the press service of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Eradicating casinos with a Russian trace is one of PlayCity's priorities. Before the launch of the state agency, the decision to issue licenses was made by a person - it was one of the most corrupt stages in the field of gambling. PlayCity automates the process to eliminate the human factor and make the sphere transparent and controlled. PlayCity is already showing real changes in the industry and setting clear rules of the game - the agency has revoked the license of the Russian casino PIN-UP to operate in Ukraine 

- the statement reads.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers has established the State Agency of Ukraine PlayCity, which will be responsible for the implementation of state policy in the field of gambling and lotteries, instead of the Commission for Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries, which was liquidated by the Verkhovna Rada in December last year.

The director of the online casino "PIN-UP", which is suspected of laundering Russian money, has been taken into custody.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
