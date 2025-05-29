Russian budget deficit increased more than threefold due to sanctions - Advisor to the President's Office

In the russian federation, changes to the 2025 budget have been approved, according to which the planned deficit has been increased more than threefold - from 1.17 to 3.8 trillion rubles. The reasons for this are cheaper oil and a stronger ruble, caused by sanctions, explained the advisor to the Office of the President - Commissioner for Sanctions Policy Vladyslav Vlasiuk on Facebook on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

"Russia has approved changes to the budget: the planned deficit for 2025 has been increased more than threefold - from 1.17 to 3.8 trillion rubles," Vlasiuk said.

He also explained that the drop in revenues from sales of petroleum products is due to cheaper oil and a stronger ruble.

"Reasons? Cheap oil and a strong ruble, which together lead to a drop in oil and gas revenues by almost a quarter of what was planned - minus 2.6 trillion rubles. The price of Urals in the new forecast has been reduced from $69.7 to $56 per barrel," Vlasiuk explained.

He also explained that the main catalyst for the drop in oil and gas revenues is the sanctions imposed against russia, as its economy depends on profits from oil sales.

"One of the drivers of this fall is the sanctions that continue to put pressure on russian energy exports. This once again proves that russia is critically dependent on petrodollars," the OP adviser noted.

Addition

The European Commission has confirmed discussions in the G7 to lower the price ceiling on oil from the russian federation, and this idea is supported by other partners. The new limit should be lower than the current $60 per barrel.

Sanctions led to losses: Russian tanker group "Sovcomflot" lost almost $400 million