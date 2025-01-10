Russian aviation strikes at fire station in Donetsk region
Kyiv • UNN
An air strike on the town of Bilytske in Donetsk region damaged a fire and rescue unit and equipment. The personnel of the rescue unit were not injured.
Russian troops attacked Bilytske in Donetsk region, damaging a fire and rescue unit, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.
Details
According to the rescuers, on January 10, enemy aircraft attacked the town of Bilytske, Pokrovsk district.
"The explosion damaged the fire and rescue unit and equipment. The personnel were not injured," the statement said.