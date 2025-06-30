$41.640.06
Russian authorities intensify covert mobilization in Dagestan - partisans

Kyiv • UNN

 • 229 views

In Dagestan, especially in Makhachkala, a new wave of covert mobilization is being recorded, during which police patrols conduct mass checks and detain young men. Those detained are immediately sent to military enlistment offices for registration or dispatch to assembly points.

According to agents of the ATESH movement, a new wave of covert mobilization has begun in Dagestan, particularly in Makhachkala. Police patrols, mass document checks, and hunting for young men are seen on the streets. This is reported by UNN with reference to the military partisan organization ATESH.  

Details

Officially, the raids are explained as measures supposedly within the framework of the summer conscription. But in fact, "cannon fodder" is being gathered to replenish the shattered units of the Russian army.

According to local residents, young people are detained right on the streets, checked against databases, and, if there are no deferrals, immediately sent to military commissariats. There, they are registered, and then, depending on luck: from receiving a summons to immediate dispatch to assembly points. In one case, a guy was simply pushed into a minibus without explanation, and a few days later he was on his way to serve.

Covert mobilization is a clear sign of a serious personnel shortage in the Russian army. After large-scale losses in the offensive operations of 2024–2025, the occupation command is trying to fill its ranks at the expense of national republics, whose population is considered expendable material.

- ATESH explained.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarNews of the World
