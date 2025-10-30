Russian authorities are strengthening technical capabilities to control the internet - CPD

The Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media ("Roskomnadzor") will receive new equipment for blocking traffic and monitoring users who are looking for "extremist content." This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), UNN reports.

It is noted that, according to the official version, these devices are supposed to "protect the country from cyberattacks." In reality, it is about expanding the system of digital censorship, which will allow tracking user behavior and implementing targeted blocking.

If earlier "Roskomnadzor" acted crudely - massively shutting down websites and blocking the Internet in entire regions, now it will receive tools for selective surveillance. New technical means will allow blocking specific users or individual requests, making such restrictions invisible to others. So any "failure" in access can be attributed to chance - explained the CCD.

They estimate that in this way the Kremlin gets a real tool to track everyone who tries to find "wrong" information or bypass blocking.

"In fact, Russia is moving towards a model of 'sovereign internet,' where access to the network will be determined exclusively by the state. This is another step towards the digital isolation of Russians and the transformation of the internet into an instrument of political control," the CCD summarized.

The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council predicts that in the first half of November, Kremlin propaganda will focus on discrediting EU and US sanctions, as well as on new nuclear threats. The promotion of narratives about the alleged ineffectiveness of sanctions and Russia's military superiority is expected.

