Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia region: two dead, hundreds of strikes per day – OVA on consequences

Two people died and two more were injured as a result of night shelling of Zaporizhzhia and the region. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov. According to him, the enemy launched more than 700 attacks on the region, targeting both cities and villages. The head of the Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

Over the past day, the occupiers carried out massive shelling of 12 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. Five missiles were launched at Zaporizhzhia and six airstrikes were carried out on the city and the Poltavka district.

In total, over the day, the occupiers launched 720 attacks on 12 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. – Fedorov stated.

In addition, about 504 drones of various types attacked settlements from Matviivka and Chervonodniprovka to Huliaipole and Novodanylivka.

The occupiers' MLRS covered Stepove, Charivne, and Poltavka three times, and artillery inflicted more than 200 strikes on the territory of seven communities in the region. 51 cases of destruction of private houses, apartments, cars, and infrastructure facilities were recorded.

