Russians massively attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy
October 9, 07:48 PM • 32616 views
Russia and Ukraine will soon sit down at the negotiating table - Trump
October 9, 05:32 PM • 27824 views
Restoration of external power supply to Zaporizhzhia NPP has begun - IAEA
October 9, 02:03 PM • 34508 views
180.8 sq km of Donetsk region liberated: Syrskyi on the progress of the Dobropillia counteroffensive
Exclusive
October 9, 11:29 AM • 37976 views
Court to consider motion to remove Vyshhorod mayor from office on October 15
October 9, 09:40 AM • 61230 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your wallet
Exclusive
October 9, 09:10 AM • 57348 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
October 9, 08:36 AM • 27822 views
Parliament supported the creation of the Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what is known about the structure
October 9, 08:06 AM • 22991 views
Ukrainian delegation to visit the US next week: Zelenskyy named topics for negotiations
Exclusive
October 9, 07:35 AM • 47914 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia region: two dead, hundreds of strikes per day – OVA on consequences

Kyiv • UNN

 • 726 views

As a result of night shelling of Zaporizhzhia region, two people were killed and two more were injured. The occupiers carried out 720 strikes on 12 settlements in the region, including missile and air strikes.

Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia region: two dead, hundreds of strikes per day – OVA on consequences

Two people died and two more were injured as a result of night shelling of Zaporizhzhia and the region. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov. According to him, the enemy launched more than 700 attacks on the region, targeting both cities and villages. The head of the Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

Over the past day, the occupiers carried out massive shelling of 12 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. Five missiles were launched at Zaporizhzhia and six airstrikes were carried out on the city and the Poltavka district.

In total, over the day, the occupiers launched 720 attacks on 12 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.

– Fedorov stated.

In addition, about 504 drones of various types attacked settlements from Matviivka and Chervonodniprovka to Huliaipole and Novodanylivka.

The occupiers' MLRS covered Stepove, Charivne, and Poltavka three times, and artillery inflicted more than 200 strikes on the territory of seven communities in the region. 51 cases of destruction of private houses, apartments, cars, and infrastructure facilities were recorded.

Zaporizhzhia calls for temporary gas consumption restrictions due to network damage10.10.25, 06:58 • 1518 views

