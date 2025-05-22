Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia region: three people wounded
Kyiv • UNN
In the Vasylivka district of the Zaporizhzhia region, a 55-year-old woman and two 50-year-old men were injured. Over the past day, the occupiers carried out 495 strikes on 13 settlements.
A 55-year-old woman and two 50-year-old men were injured as a result of enemy attacks in the Vasylivka district of the Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov, UNN informs.
Details
According to him, in total, during the day, the occupiers launched 495 strikes on 13 front-line settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region. In particular, the enemy carried out 6 air strikes on Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Chervone and Novodarivka. In addition:
- 303 UAVs of various modifications, mostly fpv drones, attacked Marʼivka, Magdalyнівka, Prymorske, Kamyanske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne and Novodarivka.
- 5 MLRS attacks covered Stepnohirsk, Huliaipole, Novodarivka and Novodanylivka.
- 181 artillery strikes were carried out on the territory of Kamyanske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne and Novodarivka.
"15 reports were received about damage to apartments, private houses and premises of a farm," Fedorov summarized.
We remind
On the night of May 22, Russian troops launched a missile strike on the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv. Eight private houses were damaged, and two people suffered an acute reaction to stress.
