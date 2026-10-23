Half a million Ukrainians without power due to Russian attacks; emergency outages in Kyiv and a number of regions

Russia continued attacking Ukraine’s energy infrastructure during the night of October 23 — in six regions, some residents were left without electricity. Emergency power cuts are in effect in Kyiv and a number of regions. UNN reports this, citing data from the Ministry of Energy, DTEK and regional power companies.

Where the enemy attacked the energy infrastructure

"This night and morning, Russia continued its attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. Energy facilities in the Zhytomyr, Volyn, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Khmelnytskyi and Rivne regions came under attack. As a result of the attacks, more than 500,000 Ukrainians were left without electricity," the Ministry of Energy reported.

According to Ukrenergo, as of the morning of October 23, there are new power outages in eight regions — Zhytomyr, Donetsk, Volyn, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Khmelnytskyi, Kharkiv and Rivne.

Energy workers, the Ministry of Energy said, have already begun emergency recovery work wherever the security situation allows.

"In the Odesa and Ternopil regions, efforts to eliminate the consequences of previous attacks are ongoing. Repair crews continue restoring damaged equipment and networks," the Ministry of Energy added.

It was also noted that ongoing shelling and hostilities have caused new power outages in the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions. Specialists begin restoring electricity supplies as soon as security conditions permit.

According to DTEK, "Russia carried out a massive attack on one of DTEK’s thermal power plants. The plant halted electricity generation. Its equipment was substantially damaged." Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, DTEK thermal power plants have been attacked by the enemy more than 230 times.

"Daily Russian attacks, prolonged air-raid alerts and the threat of repeated strikes complicate the work of repair crews. Despite this, energy workers continue restoring damaged facilities and are doing everything possible to return power to consumers as quickly as possible," the Ministry of Energy emphasized.

Schedules

"Due to grid restrictions caused by Russian attacks, hourly electricity outage schedules and capacity restriction schedules for industrial consumers and businesses are in effect in some regions today. These measures are necessary to ensure the stable operation of the power system and prevent larger-scale accidents," the Ministry of Energy reported.

Ukrenergo clarified that "in some regions, capacity restriction schedules for industry and hourly outage schedules (involving up to two groups) will necessarily be applied to all categories of consumers until the end of the day today."

"Kyiv and the Kyiv region: emergency power cuts have been introduced at Ukrenergo’s command," DTEK said, clarifying that the schedules do not apply during emergency outages.

"Due to the difficult situation in Ukraine’s integrated power system, caused by the consequences of enemy attacks on energy infrastructure, emergency power outages are being introduced in the Zhytomyr region," Zhytomyroblenergo said on October 23.

Consumption

According to Ukrenergo, electricity consumption has decreased. Today, October 23, as of 09:30, it was 3.6% lower than the previous day — Thursday. The reason is the consequences of enemy attacks on energy infrastructure facilities. Yesterday, October 22, the daily consumption peak was recorded in the morning. It was at the same level as the peak on the previous day — Wednesday, October 21.

"Given the consequences of Russian shelling and the weather conditions, please limit the use of high-powered electrical appliances from 16:00 to 22:00," Ukrenergo urged.

Russia attacked several regions of Ukraine overnight; there are wounded people, fires, and damaged houses