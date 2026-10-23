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Russia attacked several regions of Ukraine overnight; there are wounded people, fires, and damaged houses

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1824 views

Russia attacked the Sumy, Kharkiv, and Poltava regions with drones. At least two people were wounded; there were fires and damaged houses.

Russia attacked several regions of Ukraine overnight; there are wounded people, fires, and damaged houses

During the night of October 23, Russian forces attacked the Sumy, Kharkiv and Poltava regions with drones. At least two people were injured in the strikes, fires broke out, and residential buildings and civilian infrastructure were damaged, UNN reports.

Details

Sumy suffered the most, as Russian drones attacked civilian facilities in three parts of the city at once. According to preliminary data, at least two people were injured. Damage to the residential sector was also recorded.

In Kharkiv, a jet-powered drone struck the roof of an outbuilding in the Slobidskyi district. The strike sparked a fire. No information about casualties was reported.

Consequences of the attacks in the Poltava region and Izium

In the Poltava community, a Russian drone fell in an open area. The blast wave damaged private homes, outbuildings and a power line. According to preliminary information, no people were injured.

The Russians also attacked Izium in the Kharkiv region. A drone strike was recorded in the Honcharivka area, damaging a private residential building.

Information about the extent of the destruction and possible casualties is being clarified.

Russia launched a massive drone attack on Sumy; there are casualties and destruction in three districts of the city23.10.26, 03:33 • 1622 views

Stepan Haftko

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