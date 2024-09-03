Russian attacks in Kherson region claim two more lives, woman wounded

Russian troops in Kherson region killed a cyclist in Kizomys and a man in Sadove. In Sadove, a 62-year-old woman was also wounded and taken to hospital, according to the Kherson RMA and Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson RMA, UNN writes.

Details

According to the Kherson RMA, the Russian military killed a resident of Kizomys. "This morning, the occupiers attacked a 45-year-old man riding a bicycle with a drone. Unfortunately, due to the enemy attack, he received injuries incompatible with life," the RMA reported on Telegram.

According to Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson RMA, the Russian army also shelled a residential building in Sadove.

"A 67-year-old man sustained life-threatening injuries in his own home. A 62-year-old woman was also injured. She has an explosive injury, shrapnel wounds to her forearm and thigh. The victim was taken to the hospital," Prokudin wrote on Telegram .

