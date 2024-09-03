Russian attacks in Kherson region claim two more lives, woman wounded

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 125813 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 130450 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 214211 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 161707 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 157864 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145121 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 206912 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112620 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 194552 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105201 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 100413 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 78022 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 105690 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 102488 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 64417 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 214211 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 206912 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 194552 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 220993 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 208753 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 37497 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 50933 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 153677 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 152718 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 156677 views
Russian attacks in Kherson region claim two more lives, woman wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17000 views

The occupants killed a cyclist in Kizomys and a man in Sadove. In Sadove, a 62-year-old woman was also wounded and taken to the hospital with an explosive trauma and injuries.

Russian troops in Kherson region killed a cyclist in Kizomys and a man in Sadove. In Sadove, a 62-year-old woman was also wounded and taken to hospital, according to the Kherson RMA and Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson RMA, UNN writes.

Details

According to the Kherson RMA, the Russian military killed a resident of Kizomys. "This morning, the occupiers attacked a 45-year-old man riding a bicycle with a drone. Unfortunately, due to the enemy attack, he received injuries incompatible with life," the RMA reported on Telegram.

According to Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson RMA, the Russian army also shelled a residential building in Sadove. 

"A 67-year-old man sustained life-threatening injuries in his own home. A 62-year-old woman was also injured. She has an explosive injury, shrapnel wounds to her forearm and thigh. The victim was taken to the hospital," Prokudin wrote on Telegram .

A 14-year-old girl is seriously wounded in Kherson, a woman loses a leg in the suburbs03.09.24, 09:47 • 17728 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

