A 14-year-old girl is seriously wounded in Kherson, a woman loses a leg in the suburbs

Civilians were injured in the morning shelling in Kherson and its suburbs. A 14-year-old girl was seriously wounded, and a 76-year-old woman had her leg amputated, the Kherson RMA and the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

“Today around four in the morning, the Russian army attacked a residential area in Kherson. A 14-year-old girl was severely injured as a result of a “hit” on one of the houses. An ambulance took her to the hospital, where she was diagnosed with traumatic shock, an open chest injury, and fractures of her arms and legs. The child is still in surgery. The doctors are doing everything possible to save her life,” said Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson RMA, on Telegram.

According to the Kherson RMA, at around seven in the morning, Russian troops attacked an elderly woman in Antonivka, a suburb of Kherson, with a UAV. The 76-year-old local resident sustained explosive injuries and a traumatic leg amputation when the drone dropped explosives, and is currently in hospital.

“Shahed” destroyed in Kherson region at night, one dead and 4 wounded due to Russian attacks