“Shahed” destroyed in Kherson region at night, one dead and 4 wounded due to Russian attacks

In the Kherson region, Russian troops shelled 15 settlements yesterday, hitting critical infrastructure and residential buildings, killing one person and wounding 4, including a child, the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Due to Russian aggression, 1 person was killed and 4 others were injured, including 1 child," Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

According to Prokudin, Tyahyntsi, Antonivka, Sadove, Shevchenkivka, Stanislav, Novodmytrivka, Prydniprovske, Kozatske, Zelenivka, Komyshany, Kizomys, Beryslav, Havrylivka, Novoraysk and the city of Kherson came under enemy fire and air strikes over the past day.

Russian military, according to him, hit a critical infrastructure facility, educational and cultural institutions, an administrative building and a church; residential areas of the region's settlements, including 3 high-rise buildings and 28 private houses. The occupiers also damaged a gas pipeline, an outbuilding, a warehouse, and private cars.

"During a night drone attack, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 1 Shahed-131/136 over the territory of our region," Prokudin said.

