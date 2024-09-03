ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

“Shahed” destroyed in Kherson region at night, one dead and 4 wounded due to Russian attacks

“Shahed” destroyed in Kherson region at night, one dead and 4 wounded due to Russian attacks

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22611 views

The occupants shelled the settlements of Kherson region, damaging critical infrastructure and residential buildings. As a result of the attacks, 1 person was killed and 4 were wounded, including a child.

In the Kherson region, Russian troops shelled 15 settlements yesterday, hitting critical infrastructure and residential buildings, killing one person and wounding 4, including a child, the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Due to Russian aggression, 1 person was killed and 4 others were injured, including 1 child," Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

According to Prokudin, Tyahyntsi, Antonivka, Sadove, Shevchenkivka, Stanislav, Novodmytrivka, Prydniprovske, Kozatske, Zelenivka, Komyshany, Kizomys, Beryslav, Havrylivka, Novoraysk and the city of Kherson came under enemy fire and air strikes over the past day.

Russian military, according to him, hit a critical infrastructure facility,  educational and cultural institutions, an administrative building and a church; residential areas of the region's settlements, including 3 high-rise buildings and 28 private houses. The occupiers also damaged a gas pipeline, an outbuilding, a warehouse, and private cars.

"During a night drone attack, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 1 Shahed-131/136 over the territory of our  region," Prokudin said.

27 out of 35 "Shaheds" were shot down over Ukraine at night, 6 were lost, two flew to Russia and occupied territories of Donetsk region03.09.24, 08:19 • 23859 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

