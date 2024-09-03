27 out of 35 "Shaheds" were shot down over Ukraine at night, 6 were lost, two flew to Russia and occupied territories of Donetsk region

At night, 27 Shahed attack drones out of 35 launched by Russian troops were shot down in the skies over Ukraine, six were lost, two more flew in the direction of the Belgorod region of Russia and occupied territories of Donetsk region, and the enemy attacked with three Iskander-M/KN-23 missiles and an X-59/69 missile, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

On the night of September 3, 2024, the enemy struck with three Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Crimea, an X-59/69 guided missile from Kursk Oblast (Russia) and 35 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs (launch areas - Kursk Oblast (Russia), Cape Chauda (Crimea).

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the enemy air attack.

"As a result of the air battle, 27 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs were shot down, six were lost locally, no information on damage or casualties was received. Two more enemy drones flew in the direction of the Belgorod region and the occupied territories of Donetsk region," the Ukrainian Armed Forces said.

The air defense system operated in Kyiv, Odesa, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Poltava, Chernihiv, and Sumy regions.

