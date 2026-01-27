Russian attack on western Ukraine on January 27: a Naftogaz facility was hit

Photo: www.naftogaz.com

On the morning of January 27, Russian occupiers attacked a critical infrastructure facility of the Naftogaz Group in western Ukraine. As a result of the hit, a fire broke out, UNN reports with reference to NAK "Naftogaz of Ukraine".

Details

As Serhiy Koretskyi, Chairman of the Board, noted, for safety reasons and to protect people and prevent environmental pollution, the company's specialists immediately stopped technological processes at the facility.

Naftogaz also noted that this is already the fifteenth targeted shelling of the Group's critical infrastructure facilities since the beginning of this month alone.

We work under constant threat. The priority remains unchanged - people's safety, minimizing the consequences of attacks, and stable operation of the energy system. - stated in the message of NAK "Naftogaz of Ukraine".

Recall

On January 27, Russian occupiers attacked an infrastructure facility in Brody, Lviv region. The city council reported that smoke was settling over the city and an unpleasant smell was noticeable. Residents were urged to close windows and doors tightly and, if possible, limit movement on the streets.

In addition, due to the emergency, classes in schools have been canceled, and kindergartens will operate with tightly closed windows and doors.