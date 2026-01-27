$43.130.01
51.060.41
ukenru
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 4426 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
12:39 PM • 4798 views
Russian attack on western Ukraine on January 27: a Naftogaz facility was hit
12:15 PM • 3922 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects to join the EU in 2027
11:34 AM • 12488 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 17905 views
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
08:29 AM • 14645 views
After Odrex sued UNN, the journalist was not allowed into the press conference
Exclusive
January 27, 07:30 AM • 17305 views
Kyiv faces a shortage of drivers: the biggest deficit is in bus services
January 26, 05:23 PM • 32332 views
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 26, 04:43 PM • 81519 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
January 26, 01:53 PM • 46726 views
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
2m/s
97%
742mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Emergency power outages hit several regions - UkrenergoJanuary 27, 06:18 AM • 25882 views
Russian attack on Brody on January 27: smoke is felt in the city, school classes canceled07:41 AM • 7776 views
"We advise you to contact Putin, who started this war": The Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to Italian Deputy Prime Minister Salvini's statements about Zelenskyy and the peace agreement08:03 AM • 12721 views
Russian Ministry of Defense announced the capture of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi and Novoyakovlivka: DeepState maps refute Russian liesPhoto09:41 AM • 5504 views
Open competition or backroom decision: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine has become a matter of national security11:42 AM • 9964 views
Publications
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 4360 views
Open competition or backroom decision: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine has become a matter of national security11:42 AM • 10439 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it11:34 AM • 12448 views
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 17868 views
Election of the Deputy Head of the SAPO: The Council of Prosecutors explained how the Competition Commission is formed and how many people wanted to join itJanuary 26, 06:05 PM • 42965 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Elina Svitolina
Oksen Lisovyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
Lviv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songs11:53 AM • 4084 views
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 23723 views
Oleh Vynnyk's friend revealed the reasons for the singer's health problems and why he did not serve in the Armed Forces of UkraineJanuary 26, 02:43 PM • 23157 views
New track, new video, new album: Harry Styles returns after three years of silenceVideoJanuary 26, 02:07 PM • 23623 views
"They wanted a show, but I didn't give them a show": "The Bachelor-14" star Shamiya revealed why she was fined $5,000 on the projectJanuary 26, 11:48 AM • 26385 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Film
Financial Times

Russian attack on western Ukraine on January 27: a Naftogaz facility was hit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4814 views

On the morning of January 27, Russian occupiers attacked a critical infrastructure facility of the Naftogaz Group in western Ukraine, causing a fire. This is the fifteenth shelling of Naftogaz facilities since the beginning of the month.

Russian attack on western Ukraine on January 27: a Naftogaz facility was hit
Photo: www.naftogaz.com

On the morning of January 27, Russian occupiers attacked a critical infrastructure facility of the Naftogaz Group in western Ukraine. As a result of the hit, a fire broke out, UNN reports with reference to NAK "Naftogaz of Ukraine".

Details

As Serhiy Koretskyi, Chairman of the Board, noted, for safety reasons and to protect people and prevent environmental pollution, the company's specialists immediately stopped technological processes at the facility.

Naftogaz also noted that this is already the fifteenth targeted shelling of the Group's critical infrastructure facilities since the beginning of this month alone.

We work under constant threat. The priority remains unchanged - people's safety, minimizing the consequences of attacks, and stable operation of the energy system.

- stated in the message of NAK "Naftogaz of Ukraine".

Recall

On January 27, Russian occupiers attacked an infrastructure facility in Brody, Lviv region. The city council reported that smoke was settling over the city and an unpleasant smell was noticeable. Residents were urged to close windows and doors tightly and, if possible, limit movement on the streets.

In addition, due to the emergency, classes in schools have been canceled, and kindergartens will operate with tightly closed windows and doors.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineEconomy
Energy
War in Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Naftogaz
Ukraine