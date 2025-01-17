Russian attack on Kyiv region: footage of the aftermath of an enemy strike

Russian troops attacked Kyiv region again today with drones, a fire started in a cafe with a boiler room due to debris, a private house was damaged, and a child was injured in the Russian attack, the regional police and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported, showing the aftermath, UNN writes.

Details

"As of 08:20 a.m., a private house and a car were damaged by falling debris in one of the districts of the region. A fire also broke out in a two-story building housing a catering facility. Firefighters extinguished the fire," the police said.

According to the State Emergency Service, the fire, which was caused by falling debris, engulfed the cafe with an attached boiler room. The fire was extinguished over an area of 200 m² by 23 rescuers using 6 pieces of equipment.

According to the State Emergency Service, the blast wave also damaged a private house nearby.

"In Bucha district, a boy born in 2012 was injured as a result of the fall of the debris of an enemy UAV. He was hospitalized," the SES noted.

The police confirmed that "so far we know about the injured 12-year-old boy who was wounded in the leg."

Child injured by enemy drone fragments in Kyiv region - RMA