Child injured by enemy drone fragments in Kyiv region - RMA

A boy born in 2012 was wounded in an attack by enemy UAVs in one of the settlements of Kyiv region as a result of falling debris. This was reported by the Kyiv RMA, according to UNN.

A child born in 2012 was wounded in one of the settlements in Kyiv region as a result of the fall of the debris of downed targets during an attack by enemy UAVs. The boy has suspected contusion and a laceration of the thigh. He was hospitalized in a hospital. The child is being provided with all necessary medical care - the statement said.

According to Mykola Kalashnyk, acting head of the Kyiv RMA, the falling debris also caused a fire in the cafe shop and the attached boiler room over an area of almost 200 square meters.

"The fire is currently localized. The blast wave damaged the glazing of a neighboring building," the official added, urging people not to ignore air raid alarms and stay in shelters until the danger has passed.

Recall

On January 13, 4 private houses, a dormitory, and 4 cars were damaged in Brovary as a result of the fall of the wreckage of downed drones. According to the mayor, there were no casualties, and a commission is establishing the extent of the damage.