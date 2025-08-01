Russian attack on Kyiv on July 31: Zelenskyy arrived at the site of the destroyed building

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited one of the capital's districts that was affected by the Russian attack on the night of July 31, reports UNN with reference to local Telegram channels.

Details

Today, Zelenskyy personally inspected the consequences of the attack on Kyiv, visiting a destroyed building in one of the districts.

At the scene of the tragedy, the Head of State spoke with rescuers, law enforcement officers, and local residents. In his evening address, Zelenskyy also thanked the services that were first to arrive at the scene and assured that all victims would receive the necessary assistance.

It should be recalled that on the night of August 1, Russian troops launched a massive missile attack on Kyiv. In total, as a result of the enemy attack, 31 people died and 159 were injured.