Russian attack on Kyiv on July 31: Zelenskyy arrived at the site of the destroyed building

05:22 PM • 4050 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 30575 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
02:02 PM • 40989 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
12:26 PM • 29151 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 44412 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 101200 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM • 61756 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Exclusive
August 1, 05:15 AM • 152613 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
August 1, 04:30 AM • 149617 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
July 31, 09:51 PM • 130574 views
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
BEB scandal: competition winner Tsyvinsky to undergo polygraphAugust 1, 10:54 AM
Drug prices have not decreased. What is really happening with the pharmaceutical marketAugust 1, 11:54 AM
Previously put forward demands to Ukraine remain unchanged - PutinAugust 1, 11:58 AM
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond film01:00 PM
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviation02:05 PM
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 30563 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviation02:05 PM • 28557 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
02:02 PM • 40977 views
Drug prices have not decreased. What is really happening with the pharmaceutical marketAugust 1, 11:54 AM • 48713 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 101194 views
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond film01:00 PM
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM
Russian attack on Kyiv on July 31: Zelenskyy arrived at the site of the destroyed building

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

President Zelenskyy inspected the consequences of the Russian attack on Kyiv on July 31. He spoke with rescuers and residents, promising assistance to those affected.

Russian attack on Kyiv on July 31: Zelenskyy arrived at the site of the destroyed building

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited one of the capital's districts that was affected by the Russian attack on the night of July 31, reports UNN with reference to local Telegram channels.

Details

Today, Zelenskyy personally inspected the consequences of the attack on Kyiv, visiting a destroyed building in one of the districts.

At the scene of the tragedy, the Head of State spoke with rescuers, law enforcement officers, and local residents. In his evening address, Zelenskyy also thanked the services that were first to arrive at the scene and assured that all victims would receive the necessary assistance.

It should be recalled that on the night of August 1, Russian troops launched a massive missile attack on Kyiv. In total, as a result of the enemy attack, 31 people died and 159 were injured.

Veronika Marchenko

Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyiv