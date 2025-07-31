$41.770.02
July 31, 01:18 PM
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
July 31, 12:18 PM
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
July 31, 12:07 PM
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
July 31, 10:55 AM
Rada increased defense spending
July 31, 10:17 AM
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
July 31, 07:35 AM
Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar
July 30, 03:21 PM
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
July 30, 03:01 PM
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
July 30, 01:30 PM
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 09:57 AM
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
Publications
Exclusives
Russian attack on Kyiv on July 31: 16 dead confirmed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv, 16 people died. According to updated information, 159 people were injured.

As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv, 16 people died. According to updated information, as of the evening of July 31, 159 wounded are known. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

16 deaths have already been confirmed. Also, according to updated information, a total of 159 people were injured as of 9:40 PM. We continue to verify data and identify the victims 

- Tkachenko wrote.

The State Emergency Service clarified that the body of the 16th deceased was unblocked from under the rubble in the Sviatoshynskyi district.

Recall

In the capital, August 1 has been declared a Day of Mourning for the victims of the massive shelling. On this day, flags will be lowered, and all entertainment events will be canceled.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarKyiv
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Kyiv