Russian attack on Kyiv on July 31: 16 dead confirmed

As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv, 16 people died. According to updated information, as of the evening of July 31, 159 wounded are known. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

16 deaths have already been confirmed. Also, according to updated information, a total of 159 people were injured as of 9:40 PM. We continue to verify data and identify the victims - Tkachenko wrote.

The State Emergency Service clarified that the body of the 16th deceased was unblocked from under the rubble in the Sviatoshynskyi district.

In the capital, August 1 has been declared a Day of Mourning for the victims of the massive shelling. On this day, flags will be lowered, and all entertainment events will be canceled.