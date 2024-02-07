Russian attack on Kyiv: mayor reports six injured
Kyiv • UNN
Six people are injured in Kyiv after a Russian attack damaged buildings and power lines in two districts.
Six people have been injured in Kyiv as a result of an enemy attack, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Wednesday, UNN reports.
In total, six people have been injured in the capital as a result of the enemy attack. - Three are in Dniprovskyi district, two of them were hospitalized. And three were taken to the hospital from Holosiivskyi district
The mayor of the capital said that emergency services are now working in the Holosiivskyi district.
"In an 18-storey building, fires are being extinguished on several floors. A fire in a service station building is also being extinguished. In Dniprovskyi district, the debris damaged high-voltage lines," Klitschko said.
Russia's attack on Kyiv: part of the city is without power, medics are heading to Dniprovskyi district07.02.24, 08:07 • 43434 views