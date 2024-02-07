Russian attack on Kyiv: mayor reports six injured

Six people have been injured in Kyiv as a result of an enemy attack, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

In total, six people have been injured in the capital as a result of the enemy attack. - Three are in Dniprovskyi district, two of them were hospitalized. And three were taken to the hospital from Holosiivskyi district - Klitschko wrote on social media.

The mayor of the capital said that emergency services are now working in the Holosiivskyi district.

"In an 18-storey building, fires are being extinguished on several floors. A fire in a service station building is also being extinguished. In Dniprovskyi district, the debris damaged high-voltage lines," Klitschko said.

Russia's attack on Kyiv: part of the city is without power, medics are heading to Dniprovskyi district