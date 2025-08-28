$41.320.08
Russian attack on Kyiv: Germany says it's necessary to react, but "cautiously"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul condemned Russia's attack on Kyiv, stating that it would not go unanswered. At the same time, he called for caution regarding the involvement of frozen Russian assets.

Russian attack on Kyiv: Germany says it's necessary to react, but "cautiously"

Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, at a meeting with his counterpart Margus Tsahkna in the Estonian capital, reminded that Russia had again attacked and bombed Kyiv. Russian attacks on Kyiv cannot go unanswered, the official from Germany added, also mentioning caution regarding the "confiscation" of frozen Russian assets.

UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

Last night we again experienced terrible events when Russia attacked and bombed Kyiv, civilians died, children died, and a European Union delegation was also attacked. And this cannot go without consequences

- Wadephul told reporters in Tallinn, during a meeting with Estonian Prime Minister Margus Tsahkna.

At a press conference with his Estonian counterpart, Wadephul was asked to provide additional details. But he refused to elaborate, stating that Germany wanted to show that it was considering a further response, and that any actions would be taken jointly by the EU.

Wadephul also reiterated caution regarding the issue of using frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine.

There are complex legal issues that need to be clarified, as well as consequences for the stability of the financial market

- was the answer

It is noted that this issue will be discussed among EU foreign ministers in Copenhagen.

Recall

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul stated that Berlin accepts the US demand for NATO countries to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP.

Ihor Telezhnikov

