Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih: fire broke out, one man in serious condition
Kyiv • UNN
In Kryvyi Rih, an enemy drone strike caused a fire, three people were injured, one of them in serious condition. Air defense forces of Dnipropetrovsk region destroyed two enemy UAVs.
In Kryvyi Rih, a fire broke out due to an enemy drone attack; among the three injured are two men and a woman, Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, reported on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.
Details
"The enemy directed UAVs at Dnipropetrovsk region. Defenders of the sky destroyed 2 of them. This is reported by the Air Command. But there was also a hit in Kryvyi Rih. A fire broke out," Lysak wrote.
"Three people were wounded. A 52-year-old man is in a "serious" condition. A 44-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man received assistance on the spot. Their condition is satisfactory," the head of the OVA noted.
Information regarding the consequences is being clarified.
Recall
Earlier, a "hit" was reported in Kryvyi Rih due to a Russian drone attack and three casualties.
