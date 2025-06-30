Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih: fire broke out, one man in serious condition

In Kryvyi Rih, a fire broke out due to an enemy drone attack; among the three injured are two men and a woman, Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, reported on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"The enemy directed UAVs at Dnipropetrovsk region. Defenders of the sky destroyed 2 of them. This is reported by the Air Command. But there was also a hit in Kryvyi Rih. A fire broke out," Lysak wrote.

"Three people were wounded. A 52-year-old man is in a "serious" condition. A 44-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man received assistance on the spot. Their condition is satisfactory," the head of the OVA noted.

Information regarding the consequences is being clarified.

Recall

Earlier, a "hit" was reported in Kryvyi Rih due to a Russian drone attack and three casualties.

