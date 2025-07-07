Russian attack on Kharkiv in the morning left 29 injured

The number of victims as a result of the Russian attack on Kharkiv earlier today increased to 29, Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported on Monday on Telegram, writes UNN.

The number of victims as a result of the morning shelling of Kharkiv has increased. Two more people sought medical help in the Shevchenkivskyi district. In total, there are currently 29 victims. All are receiving medical assistance - Syniehubov wrote.

According to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, on July 7, approximately from 5:20 to 5:45, the Russian army attacked Kharkiv using attack drones, presumably of the "Geran-2" type:

in the Shevchenkivskyi district, two UAVs hit a multi-story residential building - apartments caught fire;

in the Slobidskyi district, shops, trade pavilions, a civilian enterprise building, cars, and a kindergarten were damaged. Windows were blown out in multi-story buildings.

Among the victims are three children: two brothers aged 7 and 11, and a three-year-old girl.

Addition

As the head of the Regional Military Administration reported, over the past day, Kharkiv and 4 settlements in the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy attacks. There are victims in Kharkiv and Kupyansk, in the latter - 73-year-old and 67-year-old women, a 56-year-old man. As a result of the explosion of an unknown object in the village of Ternova, 68-year-old and 75-year-old men were injured.

The enemy actively used various types of weapons against Kharkiv region: 1 KAB; 5 Geran-2 type UAVs; 1 Lancet type UAV; 1 FPV drone. The enemy attacked the Shevchenkivskyi and Slobidskyi districts of Kharkiv with 4 UAVs.

According to Syniehubov, in Kharkiv, a dormitory with a fire on the 8th floor, a multi-story building, a supermarket, a cafe, the territory of a kindergarten, 2 cars, and a garage were damaged.

In the Chuhuiv district, according to the head of the Regional Military Administration, "at 7:55, the occupiers launched a strike, presumably with a ballistic missile, on the territory of the Malynivka community." "Civilian infrastructure was damaged. No information about casualties has been received," Syniehubov indicated.