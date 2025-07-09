Russian attack on Donetsk region: 9 dead and 8 wounded in one day - OVA

Another civilian was killed and five were wounded in Donetsk region, reported Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk OVA, after the evening UAV attack. Kostiantynivka and Dobropillia came under fire, UNN reports with reference to the head of the region's message on Telegram.

Details

According to him, a man died in Kostiantynivka as a result of an FPV drone attack.

All five wounded are in Dobropillia. The city also suffered drone attacks. A shop and 7 cars were damaged. These figures are not statistics, but people who, due to their own recklessness, lost the most valuable thing - life and health - said Filashkin.

He emphasized that the Russians are constantly hitting civilians, and "will continue to hit."

Make a responsible decision! Evacuate to safer regions of Ukraine! This is a matter of survival - called the head of the OVA.

Recall

Russian troops attacked Donetsk region on July 9 with air bombs and drones, killing 8 civilians and wounding 3. The occupiers shelled Rodynske, Kostiantynivka, and Zvanivka community, damaging civilian objects and a humanitarian aid vehicle.