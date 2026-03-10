Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region on March 10 - 9 people injured, including a child

Photo: t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA

On Tuesday, March 10, Russians attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. 9 people were injured, including a 4-year-old child. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha.

Details

As a result of the attack, Nikopol district and the city of Marhanets were affected.

In Nikopol, six police officers who were on duty when the enemy attack occurred were injured. A 42-year-old police officer was hospitalized in serious condition. Police and rescue service vehicles were also damaged.

In Marhanets, three people were wounded, including a 4-year-old girl. All were sent for outpatient treatment. A minibus was also damaged.

Recall

On the night of March 10, Russian occupiers attacked Kharkiv and Dnipro with drones. High-rise buildings, administrative buildings, and private houses were damaged, and people, including children, were injured.