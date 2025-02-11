Russian attack in Kharkiv region: the number of injured increased to six

Six people were injured in a morning attack by Russian troops with guided aerial bombs in Kharkiv region, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.

As of this moment, there are six victims. Three of them are hospitalized in health care facilities - Sinegubov said.

Others, he said, were treated by doctors on the spot.

Recall

In Kharkiv region, Russian troops attacked the Zolochiv community with guided aerial bombs in the morning, hitting a private house. Initially, it was reported that four people were injured, including a 12-year-old boy.