Russian attack continues: Ukrainian Armed Forces update information on UAV movement
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian Air Force reported the movement of enemy UAVs in the north of Poltava region, across Poltava region to Kirovohrad region and from Cherkasy region to Kyiv region. Several groups of attack drones were spotted moving in different directions.
As of 13:57, the movement of the strike UAVs has been recorded:
1. A group of attack UAVs in the north of Poltava region.
2. Several groups crossed the Poltava region on their way to the Kirovohrad region.
3. Several groups from Cherkasy region to Kyiv region! They are moving in a northwestern direction.
Air alert continues in a number of regions.
