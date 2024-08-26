ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Russian attack continues: Ukrainian Armed Forces update information on UAV movement

Russian attack continues: Ukrainian Armed Forces update information on UAV movement

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19775 views

The Ukrainian Air Force reported the movement of enemy UAVs in the north of Poltava region, across Poltava region to Kirovohrad region and from Cherkasy region to Kyiv region. Several groups of attack drones were spotted moving in different directions.

The movement of enemy attack drones has been detected in the north of Poltava region, through Poltava region to Kirovohrad region and  from Cherkasy region to Kyiv region. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports

As of 13:57, the movement of the strike UAVs has been recorded:

1. A group of attack UAVs in the north of Poltava region.

2. Several groups crossed the Poltava region on their way to the Kirovohrad region.

3. Several groups from Cherkasy region to Kyiv region! They are moving in a northwestern direction.

Air alert continues in a number of regions. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

