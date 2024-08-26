Russian attack continues: Ukrainian Armed Forces update information on UAV movement

The movement of enemy attack drones has been detected in the north of Poltava region, through Poltava region to Kirovohrad region and from Cherkasy region to Kyiv region. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports .

As of 13:57, the movement of the strike UAVs has been recorded:

1. A group of attack UAVs in the north of Poltava region.

2. Several groups crossed the Poltava region on their way to the Kirovohrad region.

3. Several groups from Cherkasy region to Kyiv region! They are moving in a northwestern direction.

Air alert continues in a number of regions.

