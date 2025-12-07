Russian assault trooper died, stuck in the "dragon's teeth" of the 110th brigade

Fighters of the unmanned systems battalion of the 110th Mechanized Brigade named after General-Cornet Marko Bezruchko showed a video of the elimination of an enemy infantryman who got entangled in engineering structures. The occupier died in barbed wire between concrete pyramids, known as "dragon's teeth". This is reported by UNN.

Details

The corresponding video of the combat work was published by the battalion on December 7.

In addition, during the work of UAV operators, other occupiers who tried to hide from Ukrainian drones in bushes and ravines were also hit.

We stop the movement of the occupiers' personnel – the battalion briefly commented on the video.

