Russian artillery strike kills one person and wounds another in Mykolaiv region

In Mykolaiv Oblast, Russian troops carried out an artillery strike in the morning, as a result of which a man was killed and his wife was wounded, Vitaliy Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, reported on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

In the morning, the Russians once again shelled the Kutsurub community with artillery. They killed a 75-year-old pensioner in his own yard, and his 76-year-old wife was wounded, - wrote Kim.

According to him, the injured person has been hospitalized and is receiving all necessary medical care.

Addition

According to Kim, yesterday, June 30, the enemy carried out an artillery attack on the Kutsurub community at 09:07. As a result, a 45-year-old man was killed in the village of Dmytrivka, and a 37-year-old woman was wounded and hospitalized. In the morning, the condition of the injured person was stable, of moderate severity. In addition, private houses, two educational institutions, a shop were damaged and a fire broke out, which was promptly extinguished.

Also yesterday, June 30, the enemy attacked the waters of the Ochakiv community with FPV drones at 17:32 and 18:33. There were no casualties.