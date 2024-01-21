Russian army strikes at Krasnohorivka in Donetsk region: one killed and one wounded

Today, Russian troops shelled Krasnohorivka in the Marinka community of Donetsk region. One person was killed and another wounded as a result of the enemy attacks. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports.

New casualties of the Russian army - this time in the Marinka community. The Russians shelled Krasnohorivka with Grad and 152-caliber cannons. A 62-year-old man was killed and a 70-year-old man was wounded. - Filashkin wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the wounded man was taken to the hospital and is receiving the necessary medical care.

Addendum

In addition, Russian troops shelled Kurakhove in Donetsk region with Grad multiple rocket launchers today. One person was killed and another was wounded as a result of the attack. A kindergarten and private houses were damaged.