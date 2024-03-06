$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 19741 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 66404 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 48186 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 223457 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 198796 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 179250 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 223192 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249725 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155559 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371738 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Russian army intensified shelling in Zaporizhzhya over the day: 328 attacks made

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36327 views

Russian troops intensified shelling in Zaporizhzhia region, conducting 328 attacks and destroying residential buildings and infrastructure.

Russian army intensified shelling in Zaporizhzhya over the day: 328 attacks made

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops increased the number of attacks on Zaporizhzhia region, hitting 6 settlements 328 times, destroying residential buildings and infrastructure, said Ivan Fedorov, head of Zaporizhzhia regional military administration, on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"The enemy struck 328 times at 6 towns and villages in Zaporizhzhya region over the last day. There were 11 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. No civilians were injured," Fedorov wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the Russian military fired 7 aerial shells at Malynivka, Gulyaypole and Mala Tokmachka, conducted 21 MLRS attacks on Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne, and attacked Gulyaypole, Novodanylivka, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka and Malynivka with 59 drones. 241 artillery strikes were made on the territory of Huliaipole, Robotyne, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka and Levadne.

Recall

Russians struck 295 times at 8 localities in Zaporizhzhia region the day before.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Mala Tokmachka
Ivan Fedorov
Gulyaypole
Zaporizhzhia
