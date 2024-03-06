Russian army intensified shelling in Zaporizhzhya over the day: 328 attacks made

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops increased the number of attacks on Zaporizhzhia region, hitting 6 settlements 328 times, destroying residential buildings and infrastructure, said Ivan Fedorov, head of Zaporizhzhia regional military administration, on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"The enemy struck 328 times at 6 towns and villages in Zaporizhzhya region over the last day. There were 11 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. No civilians were injured," Fedorov wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the Russian military fired 7 aerial shells at Malynivka, Gulyaypole and Mala Tokmachka, conducted 21 MLRS attacks on Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne, and attacked Gulyaypole, Novodanylivka, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka and Malynivka with 59 drones. 241 artillery strikes were made on the territory of Huliaipole, Robotyne, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka and Levadne.

Recall

Russians struck 295 times at 8 localities in Zaporizhzhia region the day before.