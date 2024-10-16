Russian army shells two districts of Kharkiv region, a man is killed
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops shelled Kharkiv and Kupyansk districts. A 67-year-old man was killed in the village of Kruhlyakivka as a result of a UAV strike, and a house and an outbuilding were damaged.
Russian troops shelled two districts of Kharkiv region yesterday, in particular, they struck near Kharkiv and in Kupyansk district, where a man was killed in an enemy attack, the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Syniehubov said on Wednesday in Telegram, UNN reports.
Details
According to Syniehubov, enemy strikes were recorded:
- 21:15, Kharkiv district, near Kharkiv. Shelling of the KAB, no damage or casualties.
- 15:30, Kupyansk district, Kruglyakivka village. A private house and an outbuilding were damaged as a result of the shelling by the UAF. A 67-year-old man died.
- 15:00, Kupyansk district, the city of Kupyansk. An attack from an FPV drone. The car was damaged.
Kharkiv Oblast Decides to Forcibly Evacuate Children from Borivska Community, Mandatory for All - RMA15.10.24, 16:58 • 15594 views