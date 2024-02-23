Russian army shells Kherson, powerful explosions in the city center - CMA

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 40249 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 93265 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 329338 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 270758 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 203103 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 238334 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253245 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159348 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372512 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 133229 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 101761 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 95085 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 37625 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 82172 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 83118 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 230946 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 27469 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 38327 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 34371 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 95754 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 102432 views
Russian army shells Kherson, powerful explosions in the city center - CMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38723 views

Explosions were heard in the center of Kherson as the Russian army attacked the city from the left bank.

Russian army shells Kherson, powerful explosions in the city center - CMA

Russian troops are shelling Kherson, powerful explosions were heard in the city center, said Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson CMA, on Friday, UNN reports.

Several powerful explosions were heard in the center of Kherson! The Russian army is attacking the city from the temporarily occupied left bank. Do not stay in the open. Move to safer places

- Mrochko wrote on Telegram.

Kherson suffered another enemy attack at night: the head of the JFO showed the consequences23.02.24, 10:31 • 29753 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Kherson
