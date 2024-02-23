Russian army shells Kherson, powerful explosions in the city center - CMA
Kyiv • UNN
Explosions were heard in the center of Kherson as the Russian army attacked the city from the left bank.
Russian troops are shelling Kherson, powerful explosions were heard in the city center, said Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson CMA, on Friday, UNN reports.
Several powerful explosions were heard in the center of Kherson! The Russian army is attacking the city from the temporarily occupied left bank. Do not stay in the open. Move to safer places
