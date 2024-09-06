Russian army shells Chernihiv region 16 times: there are damages, two wounded

Russian troops shelled the border of Chernihiv region 16 times over the past day, causing 73 explosions, damaging houses, destroying a village club and a farm, and wounding two people, the head of the Chernihiv RMA Vyacheslav Chaus said on Friday, UNN reports.



"Over the past day, the enemy opened fire 16 times on the border of Chernihiv region. In total, there were 73 explosions. The Russians used artillery, mortars, MLRS and drones to terrorize the settlements," Chaus said on Telegram.

As a result of the shelling in two villages of the Semenivka community, he said, houses were burning, the village club and a farm were destroyed.

"A man and a woman received shrapnel wounds, the police took the victims to Semenivka hospital. According to medical information, their condition is stable today, they are receiving all the necessary assistance," said Chaus.

