Novyi Bilous village near Chernihiv was damaged as a result of a suspected missile attack by the Russian Federation

Russia launched one missile attack on Chernihiv region. Also, a number of settlements in the region were shelled by the Russian Armed Forces. Two people were injured. Private and apartment buildings, as well as an educational institution, were damaged.

Writes UNN with reference to the press service of the Operational Command “North”.

Russian invaders continue to shell the border areas of Ukraine's regions. According to the “North” Operational Command, the village of Novyi Bilous was attacked by Russians, probably with a missile attack; 1 explosion.

Other data for Chernihiv region:

Semenivka community:

Mykolaivka - 2 attacks: 23 explosions, possibly 152-mm artillery; 10 explosions, possibly MLRS.

Halahanivka - 3 explosions, probably the dumping of unexploded ordnance from an unmanned aerial vehicle.

Khotiyivka - 14 explosions, possibly MLRS. 2 civilians were wounded and 2 private houses were damaged. 8 explosions, probably 152-mm cannon artillery; 14 explosions, probably 122-mm cannon artillery.

Karpovychi - 3 attacks: 6 explosions, probably by an unidentified aerial vehicle. The shelling destroyed a private house and an administrative building.

Halahanivka - 1 explosion, probably a dump of unexploded ordnance from an unmanned aerial vehicle.

Snovska community:

Yeline - 3 explosions, probably a 120-mm mortar.

Novhorod-Siverska community:

Kamianska Sloboda - 6 explosions, probably a 120-mm mortar.

Hremyach - 3 attacks: 4 explosions, possibly by an FPV drone; 2 attacks: 2 explosions, probably a drop of unexploded ordnance from an unmanned aerial vehicle.

To recap

Earlier, UNN reported that explosions were recorded in Chernihiv after the air alert was announced in the region.

As a result of the latest Russian attacks in Lviv, 188 objects were damaged - Sadovyi