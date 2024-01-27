Russian army shells 10 communities in Sumy region during the day

In the Khotyn community in Sumy region, an enemy reconnaissance and sabotage group shot dead two community residents, namely a brother and sister. Their house is located in the village of Andriivka, in the 5-kilometer border zone. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

During the day, the enemy carried out mortar attacks in Khotyn community, 40 explosions were recorded.

In total, the Russians shelled 10 border communities during the day, firing 15 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 91 explosions were recorded.

In addition to Khotyn, Yunakivska, Bilopilska, Krasnopilska, Velykopysarivska, Esmanska, Seredyna-Budska, Druzhbivska, Znob-Nohorodska, and Sveska communities were shelled.

Sveska community: the enemy fired from mortars (1 explosion).

Seredina-Budska community: mortar shelling (6 explosions) and artillery shelling (3 explosions) were recorded.

Velykopysarivska community: 5 mines were dropped by Russians on the territory of the community. There was also an explosion from a UAV (1 explosion).

Yunakivska community: artillery shelling (8 explosions) and shelling with the use of FPV drone (1 explosion).

Znob-Novhorod community: there was a mortar attack (3 explosions).

Esman community: The enemy dropped 1 mine on the territory of the community.

Bilopilska community: artillery shelling (4 explosions) and mortar shelling (12 explosions) were recorded.

Druzhbivka community: Russians fired mortars (4 explosions).

Krasnopilska community: there was a mortar attack (2 explosions).

