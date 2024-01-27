Russian army shells 10 communities in Sumy region during the day

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Russian army shells 10 communities in Sumy region during the day

Russian army shells 10 communities in Sumy region during the day

Kyiv  •  UNN

In the Sumy region of Ukraine, a Russian reconnaissance group shot and killed a Ukrainian brother and sister in their home near the border. The Russians also shelled 10 settlements in Sumy region with mortars and artillery, recording 91 explosions.

In the Khotyn community in Sumy region, an enemy reconnaissance and sabotage group shot dead two community residents, namely a brother and sister. Their house is located in the village of Andriivka, in the 5-kilometer border zone. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

During the day, the enemy carried out mortar attacks in Khotyn community, 40 explosions were recorded.

In total, the Russians shelled 10 border communities during the day, firing 15 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 91 explosions were recorded.

In addition to Khotyn, Yunakivska, Bilopilska, Krasnopilska, Velykopysarivska, Esmanska, Seredyna-Budska, Druzhbivska, Znob-Nohorodska, and Sveska communities were shelled.

Sveska community: the enemy fired from mortars (1 explosion).

Seredina-Budska community: mortar shelling (6 explosions) and artillery shelling (3 explosions) were recorded.

Velykopysarivska community: 5 mines were dropped by Russians on the territory of the community. There was also an explosion from a UAV (1 explosion).

Yunakivska community: artillery shelling (8 explosions) and shelling with the use of  FPV drone (1 explosion).

Znob-Novhorod community: there was a mortar attack (3 explosions).

Esman community: The enemy dropped 1 mine on the territory of the community.

Bilopilska community: artillery shelling (4 explosions) and mortar shelling (12 explosions) were recorded.

Druzhbivka community: Russians fired mortars (4 explosions).

Krasnopilska community: there was a mortar attack (2 explosions).

DRG in the North: Prosecutor's Office investigates the shooting of civilians by Russians in Sumy region27.01.24, 14:58 • 100345 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War

