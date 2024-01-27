DRG in the North: Prosecutor's Office investigates the shooting of civilians by Russians in Sumy region
Kyiv • UNN
On January 27, a russian subversive group shot and killed a 54-year-old man and his 68-year-old sister as they drove between two villages in Sumy region. Ukrainian law enforcement launched an investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war.
Ukrainian law enforcement officers have launched an investigation into the shooting of two civilians by a Russian subversive group in Sumy region. This is reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN reports.
Details
Under the procedural supervision of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)
Investigators found out that on the morning of January 27, 2024, the occupiers fired on a vehicle with civilians traveling on the road between two villages of the Khotyn community in Sumy district. A 54-year-old man who was driving and his 68-year-old sister were killed.
It is noted that prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement officers, are recording the consequences of the shelling. The pre-trial investigation is being carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine in Sumy region.
Recall
In the morning , the Sumy Regional Military Administration said that a Russian reconnaissance and sabotage group shot dead two civilians in Sumy region. It is known that their house is located in the village of Andriyivka, which is located in the 5-kilometer border zone.