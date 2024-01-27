DRG in the North: Prosecutor's Office investigates the shooting of civilians by Russians in Sumy region

Ukrainian law enforcement officers have launched an investigation into the shooting of two civilians by a Russian subversive group in Sumy region. This is reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN reports.

Details

Under the procedural supervision of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the agency summarized.

Investigators found out that on the morning of January 27, 2024, the occupiers fired on a vehicle with civilians traveling on the road between two villages of the Khotyn community in Sumy district. A 54-year-old man who was driving and his 68-year-old sister were killed.

It is noted that prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement officers, are recording the consequences of the shelling. The pre-trial investigation is being carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine in Sumy region.

Recall

In the morning , the Sumy Regional Military Administration said that a Russian reconnaissance and sabotage group shot dead two civilians in Sumy region. It is known that their house is located in the village of Andriyivka, which is located in the 5-kilometer border zone.