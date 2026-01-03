Russian army lost 750 soldiers and 539 UAVs on January 2 - General Staff

$42.170.18
49.550.24
ukenru
January 2, 04:10 PM • 15119 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
January 2, 03:12 PM • 27615 views
Zelenskyy announced a new position for FIS head Ivashchenko in military intelligence after Budanov agreed to head the Presidential OfficePhoto
January 2, 11:39 AM • 33777 views
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OPPhoto
January 2, 09:17 AM • 50659 views
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
January 2, 08:34 AM • 31711 views
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
January 1, 01:04 PM • 65294 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 92854 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 65817 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 59423 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 199995 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
2.5m/s
82%
736mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Personnel reshuffles will continue: Zelenskyy may also replace the head of the SBU - MPJanuary 2, 07:31 PM • 4500 views
Trump lashed out at Clooney over French citizenship. The actor respondedJanuary 2, 08:13 PM • 8384 views
Sybiha supported the Ukrainian ambassador after criticism from the Czech Foreign MinistryPhotoJanuary 2, 08:38 PM • 6330 views
Most Poles do not believe the war in Ukraine will end by 2026 - pollJanuary 2, 09:59 PM • 3474 views
Occupiers concealed water crisis in Donetsk region, promoting New Year holidays - Center for Countering Disinformation01:34 AM • 5432 views
Publications
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 30953 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 50244 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 66301 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 199996 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 119118 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Kyrylo Budanov
Mykhailo Fedorov
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
France
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 38792 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 49041 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 48790 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 119118 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 46222 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
9K720 Iskander
Film
The Guardian

Russian army lost 750 soldiers and 539 UAVs on January 2 - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

Russian troops suffered significant losses on January 2, losing 750 soldiers and 539 UAVs. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 02.01.26 amount to 1,210,630 personnel.

Russian army lost 750 soldiers and 539 UAVs on January 2 - General Staff

On January 2, Russian troops lost 750 soldiers and 539 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by  UNN  with reference to  data  of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 02.01.26  are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1,210,630 (+750) killed
    • tanks ‒ 11,497 (+3)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 23,855 (+4)
        • artillery systems ‒ 35,744 (+24)
          • MLRS ‒ 1,590 (+1)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1,267 (0)
              • aircraft ‒ 434 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 347 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 99,582 (+539)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 4,137 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 2 (0)
                          • vehicles and fuel tanks ‒ 72,688 (+101)
                            • special equipment ‒ 4,035 (0)

                              The data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              The highest military-political leadership of the aggressor country  lies  about the complete capture of Pokrovsk, Huliaipole, and Myrnohrad, as well as about controlling half of Kostiantynivka. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council refute these statements, emphasizing that the fighting continues and the Russians do not control the cities.

                              Putin threatens to continue the war if Ukraine does not "seek peace": fighting continues in the south and east27.12.25, 20:44 • 10966 views

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              War in Ukraine
                              War in Ukraine
                              Ukraine