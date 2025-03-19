Russian army launched a missile strike on Dnipropetrovsk region: three wounded
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops launched a missile strike on Kamensky district. Preliminary, three people were injured, one person is in serious condition. Details of the destruction are being clarified.
Russian troops launched a missile strike on the Kamian district of Dnipropetrovsk region, preliminarily, three people were injured, one person is in serious condition, said the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak in Telegram on Wednesday, writes UNN.
The enemy launched a missile strike on the Kamianskyi district. Preliminarily, three wounded, one of whom is in serious condition. We are clarifying all the details regarding the destruction left by the attack
