Russian army hits residential buildings in Mykolaiv region, no casualties reported

Russian troops shelled two hromadas in Mykolaiv region yesterday, damaging residential buildings, said Vitaliy Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Yesterday, on January 23, at 14:07, residential buildings were damaged as a result of hostile shelling of Solonchaky village of Kutsurub hromada. There were no casualties - Kim wrote on Telegram.

According to him, in the afternoon, on January 23, at 15:30, enemy artillery shelling was recorded in the waters of the Ochakiv hromada. Also yesterday, at 17:10, the enemy fired artillery at the coastline between the villages of the Kutsurub hromada.

There were no casualties in either case, he noted.

