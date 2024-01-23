Russians attack three communities in Mykolaiv region: one wounded

On January 22, the enemy attacked Chornomorsk, Kutsurubska and Ochakivska communities in Mykolaiv region. One person was injured as a result of enemy shelling. This was reported by the head of the JMA Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports.

Yesterday, the enemy attacked Chornomorsk, Kutsurub and Ochakiv communities. There is a wounded man, he is being provided with all necessary medical care - Kim wrote on Telegram.

Also, according to him, yesterday as a result of the fall of the wreckage of a downed enemy X-59 guided missile in Mykolaiv region, the ceiling of an unused building caught fire.

"The fire was quickly extinguished by firefighters. No one was injured," Kim said."

Massive Russian attack leaves one dead in Pavlohrad in Dnipro region - RMA