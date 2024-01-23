Massive Russian attack leaves one dead in Pavlohrad in Dnipro region - RMA

In Pavlohrad, Dnipro region, as a result of a massive rocket attack by Russian troops, one person was killed and another is being treated, the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

In Pavlohrad, there is 1 dead person at this moment. Another man is currently being treated by doctors! He is alive - Lysak wrote on Telegram.

According to him, there are victims.

Recall

In the morning, the Russian army launched a massive attack on Ukraine. Explosions were heard in Kyiv, air defense was working . There was damage and fires. It was reported about 7 injured. Later, it became known that one person was killed, as reported by the KCMA.

Also, the enemy struck in the suburbs of Kharkiv, there are hits and casualties. Also, a hit was recorded in Kharkiv itself, there are interruptions in water and electricity supply. In Kharkiv, 2 people were reported dead.