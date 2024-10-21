Russian army hits a kindergarten in Zaporizhzhia: two people were rescued from the rubble
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops launched a missile attack on a kindergarten in Zaporizhzhia. According to the State Emergency Service, 4 people were injured, two were pulled from the rubble. The head of the RMA reports 6 wounded, two in serious condition.
This morning, Russian troops launched another missile attack on a residential sector of Zaporizhzhia. According to the State Emergency Service , as of 10:30 a.m., four people were injured as a result of the missile strike on the kindergarten. In turn, the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov reports six injured, UNN reports.
Details
Zaporizhzhia: as of 10:30 a.m., 4 people were injured in a rocket attack on a kindergarten, two of them were rescued from the rubble
According to the State Emergency Service, the two-story building of the kindergarten was partially destroyed. The blast wave and debris damaged nearby cars. Firefighters extinguished the fire in two metal garages.
The number of victims will increase as rescuers continue search and rescue operations.
Meanwhile , the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov reported in Telegram that six people were wounded in the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia.
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia has increased to 6 people!
Earlier, 5 injured were reported. A 49-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman are in serious condition. Three other people are in moderate condition.