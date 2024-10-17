Russian army hits a high-rise building in Kherson: 69-year-old woman wounded
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops shelled Kherson, hitting a high-rise building. A 69-year-old woman was injured on the balcony - blast trauma and shrapnel wounds to her arm and abdomen. She was hospitalized.
The night in Kherson was restless. Russian troops continued to attack different areas of the city. A 69-year-old woman was wounded in the shelling, the head of the RMA Oleksandr Prokudin said on Thursday, UNN reported .
Details
According to him, a multi-storey building, a private house and a service station came under enemy fire.
The shelling injured a 69-year-old woman who was on the balcony. She sustained explosive trauma, shrapnel wounds to her arm and abdomen. The victim was hospitalized
