Russian army fired at 12 regions of Ukraine in one day

Russian occupants fired at 12 regions of Ukraine over the past day, causing deaths and injuries among civilians, according to the Situation Center of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine for Military Media Center, UNN reports.

Details

"According to the Situation Center of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine for the Military Media Center, over the past day, Russian troops fired on the territory of 12 regions of Ukraine," the statement reads.

It is reported that a total of 130 settlements and 58 infrastructure facilities were attacked with various types of weapons - mortars, tanks, artillery, MLRS, UAVs, SAMs, and tactical aircraft.

"There are dead and wounded among the civilians, the number of victims is being clarified," the statement said.

Addendum

9 enemy Shahed drones were shot down by Ukrainian troops on the night of Saturday, February 3, in the Dnipro, Odesa, Mykolaiv and Zhytomyr regions.