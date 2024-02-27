Russian army fired at 11 regions of Ukraine in 24 hours, attacked 128 infrastructure facilities - report

Russian troops shelled 11 regions of Ukraine yesterday, attacking 147 settlements and 128 infrastructure facilities, according to the data of the Situation Center of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine for the Military Media Center, UNN reports.

"According to the Situation Center of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine for the Military Media Center, over the past day, Russian troops fired on the territory of 11 regions of Ukraine," the statement reads.

As noted, a total of 147 settlements and 128 infrastructure facilities were attacked with various types of weapons - mortars, tanks, artillery, MLRS, UAVs, SAMs, tactical aircraft.

There are dead and wounded among the civilians, the number of victims is being clarified.

